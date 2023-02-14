León, Guanajuato.- The quality communication with friends once a day can increases happiness and reduces stress, according to a study of the University of Kansas.

Said study, published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, found that a conversation of quality a day can increase happiness and reduce people’s stress, which It leads to a better quality of life on a physical and mental level.

To carry out this study, the researchers focused on seven aspects of communication have been associated with a greater sense of connection and closeness between friends: catching up, making sense, joking, showing affection, listening, valuing others and their opinions, and lastly, giving sincere compliments.

To more than 900 participants from five campuses college They were asked to practice one of these communicative behaviors in a single day, and that evening they reported their feelings of stress, connection, anxiety, well-being, loneliness and the quality of your day.

The results showed that it did not matter which aspect of communication was practiced; what was important was the fact intentionally approaching a friend in one of these ways. Even a single quality conversation can have a positive impact on emotional well-being.

It was also revealed that communication face to face high quality was more closely associated with well-being than electronic contact or through social media, which verifies that technology still does not replace physical contact.

The results of this study are especially Relevant in the era of the pandemic and post-pandemicwhere the physical distance and social isolation have increased levels of stress and anxiety in many people. Although technology allows us to stay connected in many ways, communication in person remains crucial to our emotional health.

Research like this remind us of the importance of cultivating and maintaining quality relationships with our friends and loved ones. Even a single quality conversation it can have a positive impact on our emotional well-being and reduce stress and anxiety levels in our lives.

Therefore, we must not forget to make a conscious effort to connect with our friends in a meaningful way and regular to keep our emotional health in good condition.