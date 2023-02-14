Disasters | Erdoğan compared the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria to atomic bombs

According to the president, last week’s earthquakes are one of humanity’s greatest natural disasters.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan compares the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last week to atomic bombs. According to the Reuters news agency, Erdoğan said on Tuesday that the earthquakes were “as big as an atomic bomb”.

According to Erdoğan, hundreds of thousands of buildings have become uninhabitable and more than 2.2 million people have fled the worst-hit areas.

According to Reuters, more than 41,000 people have died in earthquakes so far, including more than 35,400 in Turkey and around 5,800 in Syria.

In a televised speech from Ankara, Erdoğan said the collapsed buildings were a reminder of the need for stricter building regulations.

According to the UN the earthquake rescue phase is coming to an end. After this, the activities focus on providing shelter, food and education.

According to Reuters, nine people were rescued from the ruins of Turkey on Tuesday.

According to the World Health Organization WHO, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is the worst natural disaster in Europe in a hundred years.

According to Erdoğan, this is not only one of Turkey’s biggest natural disasters, but also one of humanity’s biggest natural disasters.

On Tuesday, the first UN delegation reached northwestern Syria via Turkey. The delegation from Turkey was said to be surveying the need for aid in rebel-held parts of Syria.