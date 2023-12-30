Giovanni Pangrazi was lifeless, lying in the thick vegetation. The 87-year-old had disappeared from home after Christmas lunch

The research of Giovanni Pangrazi, who passed away on Christmas Day, ended with a tragic epilogue. The 87-year-old man was found lifeless in an industrial area, near the exit of the Cattolica motorway toll booth, along the Ventena river.

Thanks to the support of the Fire Brigade's dog trainers, the man was tracked down. Unfortunately, no one expected such tragic news. Giovanni Pangrazi had left home after Christmas lunch. He had told the family that he would went out for a coffeebut since then no one has heard from him again.

His relatives asked the community for help and launched appeals on social media, with the hope of finding him. The search operation began immediately, also supported by drones and specialized dogs. Unfortunately, the tragic news has spread in the last few hours. The old man was found lifeless in the vegetation.

The police are trying to understand what happened to Giovanni, there are still many unanswered questions. The magistrate on duty ordered theautopsy examination, the results of which will be fundamental to shedding light on the truth. The suspicion, for now, is that of a death from natural causes, but no other hypothesis is excluded.

The community's condolences for the passing of Giovanni Pangrazi

Confirmation of the sad news was also released by the municipal administration, which was requested through a post on social media close to the family's immense pain: