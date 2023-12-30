A beautiful story that has gone viral on the web in the last few hours. A Pope in tears after seeing her daughter's gift. Something he himself had given up due to economic difficulties.

Lindsey he wanted to give his dad a huge surprise for Christmas. She managed to save money and buy a family heirloom to whom the man was very attached and who had been 30 years earlier forced to sell to help his family in a difficult economic moment. Although he cared about that object, he had given it up, because the needs of his loved ones were there absolute priority. So on Christmas day, she decided to give him back that precious gift and accompanied him with a wonderful letter.

She was 8 years old when her father separated from her figurine and she never forgot that day. It was a figurine from 1984 by Dan Marino, an American football player. It was worth a lot and he needed the money to provide his family with everything he needed. After 30 years, the daughter managed to find that figurine and purchase it, however thank his dad of that immense sacrifice.

The video has gone viral on social media and shows the exact moment in which the man unwraps the Christmas present and bursts into tears.

A daughter's letter to her dad

Dad, this is one of the most vivid memories of my childhood. I was about 7-8 years old and you left me and Nick in the car while you went into the store. There was little money and so you were there to sell your most precious item. In that moment, I felt your sacrifice and it taught me that I should do everything in my power to make sure that my family in the future always has what they need. A lesson that has remained with me ever since and taught me the value of the greater good. Whatever I do in life, at home or at work, I assure you that it is truly for the greater good. When you returned to the car with that money to pay the bills and necessary groceries, I already had in mind that one day I would buy it back from you. I will never be able to repay that debt, but the me of that moment would be over the moon to see that I managed to keep my promise. Thanks for everything, I love you.

Seeing her father in tears was of no cost to his daughter. The images went around the world through social networks and warmed the hearts of thousands of people. Only those who are parents know how difficult sacrifices for their family can sometimes be and know how important it is to do everything so that loved ones have what they need. And that also means give up the most expensive thing to make them happy.