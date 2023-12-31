It has been one of the most commented images of Christmas in the international tabloid press. The actor Ewan McGregor and his wife – and mother of his last child –, the also performer Mary Elizabeth Winstead (fargo), celebrating Christmas Eve with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and their four daughters together. She has been the eldest of all the offspring, Clara, who she shared in her account on Instagram some typical snapshots of these dates: with the whole family gathered on the sofa or posing with extravagant faces next to their father in the kitchen while he prepares dinner. However, the anecdote in his case becomes news because the photographs represent confirmation of family reconciliation after the traumatic separation experienced in 2018 between Ewan and Eve, after 22 years of marriage. The protagonist of trainspotting He left her for Winstead even before making their divorce official, which caused Mavrakis to call the actress “garbage” and his children to publicly condemn their father's behavior. But the scene is not only the product of the appeasing Christmas spirit, but of a trend that, at least in Hollywood, leaves behind the clichés nurtured for years by its own films to embrace the confirmation that, yes, ex-couples can be friends with each other. .

A little less than a month ago, two other stars from the mecca of cinema exhibited their great complicity to ratify this statement. Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson, former and current partner of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, posed smiling and holding hands in an image shared on the former's Instagram. On the same social network, Paltrow assured that, although “it may seem strange because it is unconventional,” she maintains a great friendship with the protagonist of 50 shades of gray. “I love you so much. “She is a charming and wonderful person,” she confirmed. Also these past weeks we have seen another highly commented example in the support that Taylor Swift has given to Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark in the series Game of Thrones, after her separation from singer Joe Jonas, Swift's ex. Both made their nights out in New York City go viral and the pop star even lent Turner her luxurious apartment in Tribeca so he could stay there while the custody dispute over their two daughters together was resolved in court. .

Is it extrapolated to the rest of us mortals to feel such marked sympathy for someone who now shares their life with our ex? For psychologist Silvia Llop, it should be especially if this person is – or was – part of our close circle or there are children in common. “It is not essential to become good friends. The simple fact of having a cordial relationship is enough to maintain the good vibes and the meetings are not tense, because the objective would be precisely that when they have to see each other there is no discomfort on the part of anyone. If there is good will on all parties it is easy to reach that balance and for the relationship to strengthen over time,” she explains to S Fashion. For this to happen, and to avoid feeling threatened, the expert warns that it is vital that any hint of romantic feeling has disappeared and that we feel completely safe with our new relationship.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa, Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr… The list of celebrities who are dismantling prejudices about the irreconcilable enmity between exes continues to grow every day, sometimes even overcoming the pressure of the legions of fans who fight online battles to safeguard the honor of their respective idols. But there is no better ambassador of this spirit in the hills of Los Angeles than Demi Moore. After being married for thirteen years to Bruce Willis, the protagonist of classics like Ghost cultivated a great relationship with his new wife, the model Emma Heming, who has proven especially valuable after the dementia suffered by the star of The jungle of crystal. Moore described Heming as an absolutely charming woman: “We are united mothers, sisters linked in this crazy adventure of life.” At the same time, and despite the tumult of her divorce, the actress also demonstrated her camaraderie with Mila Kunis, current wife of actor Ashton Kutcher, with whom Moore was married between 2005 and 2011. The two shared the spotlight in a advertisement from a telephone company broadcast during the 2022 Super Bowl in which they joked about all the things they had in common since, in addition to being a romantic partner, they also share a profession and even studied at the same institute. Such is their mutual admiration that Kunis herself ugly publicly accused Kutcher of having behaved like an “asshole” towards Moore during the last years of their relationship.

For all those who want to follow Demi Moore's example, whether thinking about the well-being of the children involved or setting a New Year's resolution for better communication with those who share the routine of our loved ones, psychologist and sexologist Silvia Sanz encourages us to practice empathy as an essential starting point. “Thinking about how the couple may feel, respecting each other's areas, making decisions thinking about avoiding conflicts, promoting good communication to avoid misunderstandings… The key is not so much to be friends with the ex's partner, but to achieve good relationship by practicing understanding, patience and empathy.”