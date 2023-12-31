The year ahead is shaping up to be an extraordinary challenge for democracy in the world. Several factors converge to build the exceptionality of 2024. First, the mere nature of the electoral calendar, which is majestic, with almost half of humanity summoned to the polls, and includes important countries with turbulent internal situations. Then, the context in which this calendar develops, with a geopolitical panorama marked by a tension unknown in decades between democracies and authoritarian regimes, with the emergence of generative artificial intelligence, with new shadows on freedom of expression, with an in a slowdown phase and a lot of accumulated debt.

Democracy comes to this momentous test weakened by years of erosion on a global scale. “Democracy is threatened. Authoritarianism advances. Inequalities increase. And hate speech increases. Faced with these challenges, agreeing has become a dirty verb,” warned UN Secretary General António Guterres. in his speech before the General Assembly last September.

The main international studies agree in detecting a path of deterioration for years, with each year more countries registering a decline than an improvement. The V-dem Institute, for example, considers that in 2022 the balance of democracy in the world had fallen back to 1986 levels, before the fall of the Iron Curtain. Freedom House also records a streak of global democratic decline that has lasted for 17 years – although the last one, 2022, was the least negative of the series. In some countries there have been coups d'état and regressions to situations of pure autocracy – several cases in Africa in recent years, with Niger and Gabon among the latest. In many others, the democratic nature persists, but weakened in its defining features, from the rule of law and separation of powers to freedom of expression and equality; This happens, with different intensities and characteristics, in India, the United States, Israel or Hungary, according to Freedom House.

“2024 will be marked by an explosion of electoral activity around the world,” considers Kevin Casas-Zamora, secretary general of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, based in Sweden. “The problem is that electoral integrity is under siege around the world. Many of these elections will be held in conditions in which competition will not be equitable, misinformation will be rampant or the electoral authority will be co-opted, among other phenomena. In other cases, elections, far from constituting a reaffirmation of democracy, can yield results that accelerate trends that are very adverse to it.”

“It is very likely that this electoral wave will make even more visible the trend towards deterioration in the quality of democracy, even in very consolidated democracies,” continues Casas-Zamora. “What we are seeing around the world is a proliferation of what Guillermo O'Donnell, the great Argentine political scientist, called 'low intensity democracies', with growing inequalities, obvious weaknesses in the rule of law and serious problems in access to basic rights.”

Below, a look at some of the most relevant aspects of this key year for democracy.

The calendar

The alignment of electoral stars makes up a cycle of unusual political relevance. Around 70 countries are planning to hold presidential or legislative elections. Among them, several that are fundamental for the present and global future of the democratic model, such as the United States – the main world power -, India – the most populous and most diverse country -, the EU – a reference bloc in rights – or Indonesia ―greater Muslim democracy―. The competition for power will undoubtedly be stark, probably murky in several cases. Electoral campaigns are critical moments for democracies.

The United States goes to the polls torn by a level of polarization that experts agree to consider extremely high. A victory for Trump, the politician who encouraged the assault on the Capitol, is plausible. As is a tight result that inflames tension. “Whatever the result, but especially if Trump is elected, the profound dysfunctionality of democracy in the United States is one of the greatest threats to the health of democracy on a global scale,” says Casas-Zamora. “In the same way that the United States was key in the process of global expansion of democracy in the second half of the last century, the increasingly evident signs of deterioration of North American democracy make the work of promoting the liberal democratic model more difficult. as an attractive political option.”

India will vote under the thick shadow of a democratic deterioration denounced by international institutes and opponents. Modi and his Hindu nationalist project – before which the Muslim minority, of some 200 million people, feels marginalized – have a good chance of achieving a third consecutive term. Regardless of its supporters, there is widespread concern about what this could mean in terms of India moving away from its secular and inclusive constitutional consensus and, ultimately, in terms of democratic quality.

Although of a different nature, the European elections will also be an important test for democracy, of course for the around 450 million EU citizens, but also for the rest of the world, in view of the commercial and regulatory strength of the bloc. . The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, said the following at the Grand Continent Summit, an annual conference organized a few days ago in the Aosta Valley (Italy) by the homonymous magazine: “The European elections will be marked by these two wars (Ukraine and Gaza) and their consequences. They will be an answer to all that. I'm afraid of one thing. I'm afraid of fear. Let Europeans vote following their fears. Parties that use fear as an argument, and that offer bad answers to good questions, can attract the support of the population. We can see a rise of far-right forces. If the political forces do not present a lucid analysis of what the dangers are, if we are not capable of doing so, I think that the European elections will be as dangerous as the American ones.”

The geopolitical environment

The strong tensions in the field of international relations will weigh on the extraordinary electoral cycle of 2024. For years, multiple attempts have emerged, especially from Russia, to condition public opinion in other countries, either by fomenting discord and polarization in the within Western societies or encouraging rejection of Western countries in societies of the so-called Global South. A context of confrontation and competition between unprecedented powers such as the current one suggests that disruptive efforts in electoral processes are possible, today more than ever.

Russia has launched an all-out war against Western-backed Ukraine. China is involved in a raw fight with the United States, full of recriminations and misunderstandings, which also involves trying to strengthen relations with third countries in its favor. Moscow and Beijing, furthermore, have left black and white their intention to modify the international order and their conviction that democracy and human rights are not absolute values ​​but rather relative concepts, susceptible to different interpretations. It does not seem unreasonable to think that they will try to influence electoral contests. For example, there are already evident symptoms of Beijing's attempts to influence the elections in Taiwan.

artificial intelligence

Anyone who wishes to interfere in electoral processes today has a powerful tool that did not exist in the past: generative artificial intelligence. Experts associate digital platforms, and especially social networks, with increased polarization. Partly due to its own operating logic, with algorithms that reward controversy and exposure to messages that reinforce convictions, and partly due to the action of interested actors. There are those who believe that they are a cause, others that they are more of a propagating reflection. In any case, it is difficult to deny that they play a relevant role in polarization.

Now, new technological advances multiply the possibilities of disseminating messages that seek to misinform, confuse, polarize or even encourage hatred. The EU has just given the green light to an innovative project to regulate the uses of artificial intelligence, to limit the risks associated with the technology. But the European bloc is a pioneer in this. The rest of the world has not regulated yet, and most countries will have difficulties doing so because their markets are small and the fight against the technological giants is complex.

freedom of expression

The electoral contests will take place in an environment marked by new challenges to freedom of expression. The bans or limitations on protests in favor of the Palestinian population in countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany or the United States constitute an extremely controversial episode.

The slowing economy

All of this will occur in a global economic context that, although not as serious as many feared after the inflationary flare-up linked to the war in Ukraine, does not have an idyllic outlook either. The debt has been on the rise since the pandemic, the rise in rates has made it less sustainable, inflation has corroded purchasing power that in most cases has not and will not be recovered. This produces both social unrest and limited room for government maneuver in many countries.

In the background, there remain structural imbalances that threaten to fuel destabilizing shocks. Political scientist Lea Ypi recalled at the conference The Grand Continent Machiavelli's lesson, that according to which the stability of systems depends on a good balance between 'i grandi' (the elites) and 'il popolo' (the people). Ypi considered, in a debate about Europe, that this balance has not been achieved. The great electoral season in Europe and the rest of the world can open the spigot to destabilizing demonstrations of discontent.

“There are no easy solutions to any of this, says Casas-Zamora. “Civic mobilization to defend rights, which continues to be vigorous throughout the world, is today the only source of hope for renewal of the democratic project. This space for civic action must be protected. But that will not be enough if we do not reform democratic systems so that they are more capable of processing social demands effectively. If democracy does not offer tangible solutions to social demands, people will look for those solutions in other political models.”

In recent years, despite negative dynamics, democracy has shown important signs of resilience. Brazil and Poland, for example, managed to turn the page on ultranationalist right-wing leaderships with dubious democratic instincts and praxis. It is not impossible to overcome the challenges. But it is advisable not to underestimate the risks.

