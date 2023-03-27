Audi itself says it equips cars with quattro four-wheel drive for unprecedented grip, traction and safety. Haters will say Audis are all-wheel drive because sooner or later they’re going to understeer off the track – and then they’ll have to get back on the tarmac. It’s not our words – it’s the haters’.

Check out below how an Audi RS 3 at Adenauer Forst goes off the track with understeer. Thanks to the four-wheel drive, it slogs through the mud in no time to get going again. Incidentally, the Nürburgring is known for how slippery the asphalt is when it rains. So respect for the brave drivers who dare to take to the track in the rain. Didn’t see us.