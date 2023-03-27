US President Joe Biden has issued a decree banning all US government departments and agencies from using commercial malicious software, the White House announced Monday.
The US presidency said in a statement that this decree bans software that poses “significant risks” to the security of the United States, noting that several foreign governments use this software.
Spyware is sophisticated monitoring tools that allow remote access to electronic devices, especially smartphones, without the knowledge of their users.
This software allows access to the activities and content of these devices, and to intervene in their operation.
The presidency indicated that “the spread of private spyware poses a specific and growing danger” to the United States, especially in terms of “the security of American employees and their families.”
A senior White House official said that the US administration has so far counted 50 stable employees in ten countries who have either been exposed or could have been targeted by this malicious spyware.
#Biden #prevents #government #institutions #commercial #malware
Leave a Reply