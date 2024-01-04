In a conversation with Moslenta, psychologist and director of the Birds Foundation for Assistance to Victims of Violence Natalya Nikiforova warned about phenomena with which true love can be confused.

“The simplest thing we can confuse love with is the desire to find someone to feel normal. We are often told from childhood that if you don’t have a relationship, you are in the air, on the sidelines of life. There’s something wrong with you,” the specialist explained.

In addition, falling in love can be confused with sexual attraction. Unlike simple desire, falling in love implies emotional intimacy, the psychologist continued.

“And in a relationship, for example, you can be perfectly retraumatized. We just need to find a partner who is similar to the dad who beat us, or the mother who strangled us with overprotection, and try to defeat this person until the grave,” the interlocutor added.

