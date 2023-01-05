2022 was a really active one for Square Enix. They had releases almost all of last year and that is not thrown by anyone. Now, one of the proposals that surprised us the most was Harvestella. Not only was this the traditional RPG that you spend tens of hours on, it also introduced that element of farming simulation that already has a captive audience.

Yes ok we already reviewed itwe had some doubts regarding this project and the people of Square Enix gave us the opportunity to chat with daisuke takaproducer of the game, who very kindly did the favor of answering our questions about Harvestella.

One detail that made us curious is that At the start of the game we learn of the existence of Quietus, the Season of Death, an innovative idea for the farming simulation genre. The aforementioned word reminded us of a game called Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights which was developed by Adglobe.

Source: Square Enix

Was it the case that Ender Lilies: Qiuetus of the Knights was that game that inspired Harvestella? The Producer told us that there is no relationship between the two titles and that the terms involved are separate.

The success of Harvestella lies in the combination of two totally different genres

It is worth noting that Harvestella It is one of those very original games that are not repeated so easily and it was all thanks to combining two different genres: the traditional JRPG and the farm simulators. Where does the idea of ​​mixing both come from?

“He was deeply influenced by Stardew Valley. If you take Stardew Valley and put it in a JRPG world, with a coal mine dungeon and a deeper story… you might end up with Harvestella.”, declared for TierraGamer Daisuke Taka.

“Hiroto Furuya, the director who also wrote the script, has always been a big fan of JRPGs, but he hadn’t played the life simulation genre much. When I recommended Stardew Valley to him, he said, ‘It’s unbelievably good. I unfairly disliked the genre without having tried it.’ I feel like there’s a great affinity between the two genres.”

Source: Square Enix

Also, a game of this class comes to have certain obstacles, especially because it mixes two diametrically different genres. Combining them is not easy, but it was achieved.

“Although the amount of available resources tends to be quite large, we try to keep it as compact as possible, concentrating on the three categories of money, experience, and time. Considering this from a JRPG perspective, the addition of ‘time’ as a resource in the game should seem quite novel.” Daisuke Taka said when asked what was difficult to incorporate from both game genres.

The last thing that made us wonder was if Harvestella will have some kind of DLC in the not too distant future. Daisuke Taka told us that there are no plans at the moment to answer the interview, but they would like this to be a series and, if it happens, they would also like us to see each other in “that other world”.

Thanks to Square Enix for this interview and to our collaborator Paula Montero for asking the questions.

