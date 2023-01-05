Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘I don’t think that’s a good solution. The photochromic lenses in glasses contain molecules that cause a chemical reaction in the glass under the influence of light. The brighter the sun shines, the darker the glass becomes.

How long it takes for the lenses to completely discolour varies by lens and manufacturer. But on average this takes about one to one and a half minutes. In traffic, where you suddenly enter or exit a tunnel, or on a dark forest road, such an adjustment takes too long. Quite apart from the question of whether it is technically possible to combine self-tinting glass with the safety requirements imposed on car windows.’