There is no peace for Queen Elizabeth II and for the Windsor royal house: after the scandal of Prince Andrew, what is being talked about today is the reverse of Prince Harry, second son of the heir to the throne Charles and alter ego of the late mother Diana who, after the separation from the dynasty and the traumatic transfer to the USA with his wife Meghan, has initiated a legal action against the same authorities in the United Kingdom: the aim is to obtain the guarantee of special protection from the police to his family, on the occasion of future stays at home, but paying for it out of his own pocket.

The Duke of Sussex has called into question the Home Office, that is the Ministry of the Interior, which in recent months had said no to the request, assuring him the necessary protection but not an extra ad hoc escort and in fact contesting the claim to pay the public force privately. Hence the choice of the rebel prince to turn to the High Court of London with an appeal presented by his lawyers in September, but made public by the interested party only yesterday on the sidelines of a new interview on American TV. Harry lost the right to the permanent protection service granted across the Channel by taxpayers to the highest-ranking royals following the spontaneous decision to renounce the status of senior member of the family and escape the ordinary official commitments of representation to seek greater “freedom And “financial autonomy” in California (where he has meanwhile started private businesses with Meghan that have earned them millionaire contracts).

On the other side of the ocean, he has also financed the protection of a private escort intended to secure “their privacy”, as well as to defend him from any potential threat together with his wife, his eldest son Archie and the newborn Lilibet Diana, who came to light after moving to the new world. An escort that, however, for legal reasons, cannot take with him to his homeland when he returns. And the absence of which worries him in particular in view of future trips to the island: such as the one that according to the media he plans to do to participate in the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne of his grandmother, the almost 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, destined to reach the climax next June, just when little Lilibet, whom Elizabeth has never been able to see in person until now, will be one year old. The request for judicial review was made following an accident reported in London in July 2021, during the Duke’s last visit to Britain, when his car was chased by photographers – a bit like his mother’s before the tragic. incident that claimed Lady D’s life in Paris in 1997 – as she left a charity event. «Prince Harry – underlined one of his lawyers – inherited safety risks at birth, and throughout his life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served on two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. The United Kingdom – he continues – will always be the prince’s home, a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe; but in the absence of police protection the personal risk is too great ». Now the ball goes to the judges.

In any case, a new occasion of embarrassment is expected for the Windsors. Not only against the background of the tensions unleashed by the Sussex self-exile, far from smoothed out especially in the relations between the cadet prince both with his father Charles and with his older brother William, future kings. But also and above all in the wake of the – much more serious – affair which in recent weeks has been overwhelming Prince Andrew, third-born and already favorite son of Her Majesty the Queen: now repudiated by the Royal Family for suspected involvement in the sex scandal linked to the tour of VIP exploitation of young and very young girls put up in years past by his friend and deceased American fixer Jeffrey Epstein.