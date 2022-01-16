Live ticker for the European Handball Championship 2022

Who will be European Champion 2022? From January 13th to 30th, 2022, the 24 best handball teams on the continent will play out their title holders in Hungary and Slovakia. Venues are Budapest, Veszprém, Szeged, Bratislava, Kosice and Debrecen. The draw resulted in the following groups: Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia and Montenegro will play in Group A in Debrecen, Portugal, Hungary, Iceland and the Netherlands will play in Group B in Budapest, Croatia, Serbia, France and Ukraine will play in Group C in Szeged. Group D in Bratislava features Germany, Austria, Belarus and Poland, Group E in Bratislava features Spain, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Group F in Kosice features Norway, Russia, Slovakia and Lithuania. Here you will find all information about results, table, schedule, live ticker, teams, venues, line-ups, stars and news. After the preliminary round, the two best teams in a group qualify for the main round, third and fourth are eliminated. Then there are placement games, the semifinals, the third place game and the final. The defending champion is Spain. The games can be seen on TV on ARD and ZDF as well as Eurosport and sportdeutschland.tv.