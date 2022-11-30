Many were aware that Letitia Wright he was on vacation in Peru; However, no one imagined that the protagonist of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” would attend the National Stadium to enjoy the concert of Harry Styles, former member of One Direction.

On the night of November 29, Letitia Wright took the stage of the National Stadium to dance with the Jamaican artist Koffee, who was in charge of the preshow. The appearance of the Guyanese-British actress made thousands of Peruvians vibrate.