Months ago, it caused a great surprise when it was announced that “Saint Seiya”, also known as “The Knights of the Zodiac”, would have its live action film under the command of Toei Animation. After 35 years of its launch on the market, the series adds to the anime hits that bet on this type of adaptations.

Undoubtedly, those most interested in seeing the final product of this project are the fans, who, after confirming the film, have begun to debate the decision to bring the plot to the big screen under this format. With more than one waiting for the launch, the production company has presented a first teaser of “Knights of the zodiac: Saint Seiya”

Teaser trailer of the live action of “Saint Seiya”

In the advance, not only Seiya is appreciated, but also the knights of Sagittarius and Capricorn, the Black Knights and allies of the Sanctuary have a brief appearance. On the other hand, Sean Bean is shown in the role of Mitsumasa Kido (Alman Kido), a key man in the story of “Knights of the Zodiac”.

“Knights of the zodiac” will hit theaters in 2023. Photo: Toei Animation

Cast of “Knights of the zodiac: Saint Seiya”

The teaser has also let us see the first presentations of the cast of the film. As seen in the first photos, the actor Arata Mackenyu will give life to Seiya de Pegaso.

Mackenyu is Seiya

Madison Iseman isAthena

Sean Bean

Famke Jansen

Diego Tinoco

Mark Dacascos

On social networks, fans are divided by the images. Some fear that the film will resemble the criticized “Dragon Ball Evolution”.

Fans talk about the live action of “Saint Seiya”. Photo: Twitter

Toei announced that the live action movie of “Saint Seiya” will hit theaters in 2023.