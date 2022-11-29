Almost nothing is missing! One day from the concert Harry Styles in Peru, their fans form long lines outside the National Stadium. Although this is not the first time that the singer from the United Kingdom has performed in Lima — in 2014 he gave a show when he was a member of One Direction — now he returns as a soloist to perform his best songs, on his world tour “Love on tour 2022”.

Next, we will give you all the details you need to know if you want to see Harry Styles live. As recalled, this show was initially scheduled for October 17, 2020 at the jockey clubbut due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be suspended.

Harry Styles in Peru 2022 LIVE: minute by minute of the concert Harry Styles fans await him outside the hotel As expected, after learning that Harry Styles will be at the Westin Hotel, hundreds of followers of the former One Direction came to San Isidro to try to see the artist. These young people arrived with posters and with all the encouragement that the also actor can show up to greet them. Harry Styles is already in Lima Less than 24 hours before his long-awaited presentation at the National Stadium, Harry Styles arrived in our capital amid great expectations from his followers. See also Noel Gallagher criticizes Harry Styles for not working hard like 'real' musicians Just like when he came with “One direction”, the singer is staying at the Westin Hotel in San Isidro and just a moment after this fact was known, a group of fans came to the place to try to spot the artist. Harry Styles concert in Lima was rescheduled in 2020 Initially, the Harry Styles concert was scheduled for 2020 at the National Stadium, but for reasons of force majeure with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled for this November 29, 2022. This will be one of the most anticipated performances this year, just like with Coldplay, Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. What will be the setlist of the Harry Styles concert in Peru? Although the songs that will play at the National Stadium on November 29 have not yet been confirmed, it is speculated that this would be the setlist for the Harry Styles concert in Peru: – “Music for a sushi restaurant” – “Golden” – ‘Adore you’ – ‘Daylight’ – ‘Cinema’ – ‘Keep driving’ – ‘Satellite’ – ‘She’ – ‘Matilda’ – ‘Lights up’ – ‘Canyon moon’ – “Treat people with kindness” – “What makes you beautiful” – “Late night talk” – “Watermelon sugar” – “Love of my Life” See also Harry Styles would have a series like Eros, Thanos' brother, on Disney Plus – “Sign of the times” – “As it was” Who will be the opening act for Harry Styles in Peru? For this occasion, the Harry Styles concert in Peru will have Koffee as the opening act. She is a talented reggae singer and rapper who is barely 21 years old. In 2020, she won the award for best reggae album at the Grammy Awards, thus becoming the youngest reggae singer to have such recognition. When is the Harry Styles concert in Peru? The only presentation that will offer Harry Styles in Peruas part of his “Love on tour 2022“, will take place on Tuesday, November 29. On this occasion, the British singer will come to the capital to make his thousands of fans vibrate with his best songs. What time will the doors of the National Stadium open? As in the concerts of Daddy Yankee, Bad Buny or Coldplay, the National Stadium will open its doors from 3:00 pm so that the thousands of fans can accommodate themselves in their respective locations. Likewise, the organizers officially announced that all the tickets put up for sale were sold out in a matter of hours. When does Harry Styles arrive in Peru? The singer Harry Styles, who will perform on Tuesday, November 29 at the National Stadium, arrived in Peru at dawn on Monday, November 28. Shortly after this event, a series of videos went viral on social networks in which the former member of One Direction was seen wearing sports shorts, sneakers and a hooded shirt as he left the Jorge Chávez International Airport. See also Harry Styles and Florence Pugh burn networks with erotic trailer for "Don't worry darling" LR: When is the Harry Styles concert in Peru? This 2022, the Harry Styles concert in Peru It will take place on Tuesday, November 29. The place chosen to host the show by the former member of One Direction is the National Stadium, whose doors will open at 3:00 p.m.

More public will be able to enter the National Stadium for the Harry Styles concert. Photo: Composition/Jazmín Ceras-LR

Are tickets purchased in 2020 valid?

For the peace of mind of all the fans of the British artist, Teleticket confirmed that the tickets purchased in 2020 are fully valid for the concert of Harry Styles in Lima, rescheduled for this Tuesday, November 29.

Harry Styles merch can be purchased without the need for a ticket

All the fans of Harry Styles He received exciting news prior to his concert in Peru. Through the singer’s social networks, it was learned that the official merchandise of the “Love on Tour” tour of the interpreter of “As it was” can be purchased without the need to carry a ticket for his show in Lima.

For this reason, the special pre-sale of the singer’s personalized items will take place this Monday the 28th at the North Esplanade of the National Stadium and the attention will be from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm “So that you have your merch before everyone else (…) it is not It is necessary to present a ticket ”, reads the flyer.