His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said that the thirtieth of November is a day to affirm the strength and cohesion of our society and to deepen the values ​​of loyalty and belonging to the homeland, which commemorates the memory of its sons who sacrificed their lives in its defense. And redemption.. We all stand in honor and appreciation for the martyrs of the homeland who sacrificed their pure lives in order for the flag of the United Arab Emirates to remain high and fluttering in the sky of glory.

His Highness added – in his speech on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, which falls on November 30 of each year – “We promise our honorable martyrs that their sacrifices will remain immortal in the memory of generations and a source of pride and pride, and that their children, families and loved ones will remain a trust in our necks … the homeland pledges them care and the state takes care of them and follows up on them.” .

The following is the text of the speech of His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him” on the occasion of Martyr’s Day:

On this day when our people exalt the values ​​of sacrifice and redemption, we all stand in honor and appreciation for the martyrs of the homeland, who sacrificed their pure lives in order for the flag of the United Arab Emirates to remain high and fluttering in the sky of glory .. Pledges to our righteous martyrs that their sacrifices remain immortal in the memory of generations And a source of pride and honor, and that their children, their families, and their families remain a trust in our necks.

And we recall with full praise and appreciation my brother, the deceased of the homeland, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” who directed that the thirtieth of November of each year be designated as a day to commemorate our martyrs who wrote with their pure blood the greatest pages of sacrifice and valor, and ascended the highest ranks of honor, in defense of the state The Union, which was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, our founding fathers, on the values ​​of giving and giving.

The thirtieth of November is a day to affirm the strength and cohesion of our society and the solidarity of its people, and to deepen the values ​​of loyalty and belonging to the homeland, which perpetuates the memory of its children who gave their lives in defense of it, calling on the youth of the country and its ascending generations to emulate the noble values ​​of martyrdom and to take the martyrs as an example of sacrifice and reverence for duty and sincerity in Gathering knowledge, acquiring skills, and excelling in performing work. The emirates of the future that we dream of, plan for, and work for, can only be built with sincere hard work and great sacrifices.

On this national occasion, we salute the soldiers, officers and commanders of our armed forces, and all our security services stationed in the fields of honor in order to protect the homeland, uphold its banner and defend its sovereignty.

May God Almighty preserve our state, may the souls of our martyrs rest in His mercy, and grant them the highest paradise with the prophets.

Peace, mercy and blessings of God