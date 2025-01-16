Harassment of researcher Carlos Callón for a book about LGBT in the Middle Ages that has not yet been published

This Thursday, January 16 – the day of Saint Esmarado, one of the “trans saints” who appear in the book – hits bookstores LGBT lives and stories from Idade Mediathe new research work by Carlos Callón (Ribeira, 1978), which arrives with the objective of helping to “disarm history” and which had shown a preview of its contents in the documentary Husbands and sodomites.

Since the promotion of the work began, the author of The black book of the Galician language He is being attacked online, with accusations such as trying to rewrite history or making women invisible. The campaign, which he considers a clear example of “transphobia”, has gone so far as to call for a boycott of the presentations.

At the same time as the attacks, signs of support for Callón have multiplied: the BNG, the Avante LGBT+ collective or the Association of Writers in Lingua Galega are some of the entities that have given their support, to which they have joined by numerous cultural figures, journalists and anonymous Internet users.

The networks burn like the bonfires of that Middle Ages that Callón revisits after 25 years of study. And all with the work of discord still on its way to bookstores…