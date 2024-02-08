At these entrances, Moscow residents will experience a cold snap: on Saturday night the air temperature in the capital will drop to -20 degrees, and in the Moscow region – to -25. Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo forecasting center, told Izvestia about this on February 9.

“By the weekend, the frosts will intensify and reach their peak on the night of Saturday, February 10, when the temperature in Moscow will reach -20 degrees everywhere, and -23… -25 in the region. Due to the clearer sky, the daytime temperature will rise and will be about -10… -13 degrees,” Shuvalov said.

On Sunday, he said, the situation will change somewhat. At night it is expected to be –16… –21 degrees, and during the day –7… –9. There is also a chance of some snow falling on this day.

“This slightly frosty weather will continue on Monday. And then another cold snap awaits us,” the forecaster added.

A few days earlier, on February 7, heavy snowfall hit the capital region. According to Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, on February 8, the height of snowdrifts in Moscow reached a record 60 cm.