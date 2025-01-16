Jurgi, Jaime and Busquet They were the three contestants who risked their continuity in Next Level Chef in the elimination test during the second program. “The test is to cook with what is left in the refrigerator at the end of the month,” he presented Blanca Romero.

The three contestants had a lot of pressure, since no one wanted to say goodbye to the experience. “I haven’t had time!” lamented Busquet, who couldn’t put one more item on his plate.

The tasting began and Rakel Cernicharo, Marcos Morán and Francis Paniego tried the three dishes, differentiating them perfectly. “The best ingredients have been left,” said the chef Begoña Rodrigo, who accompanied and advised to the three men.

“It works, I like it a lot,” Rakel said of Jaime’s plate without knowing it was his. “Here there is a lot of common sense“He nailed it,” Marcos added about Jurgi’s. The worst reviews went to Busquet’s dish.

Even though they saw”technical flashes“On the plate, it didn’t work. “It tastes weird, it doesn’t work in the mouth,” Francis explained. “The eliminated one is Busquet“Blanca announced.

“I feel disappointed, I have been confused,” the man confessed. “I’m bad and sad because I wanted to stay longer. I didn’t expect to leave so soon“, he lamented. However, Marcos gave him some nice words: “I liked you phenomenally and I’m going to miss you“.