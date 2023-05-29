With PodcastIt is the day before King’s Day 2023 when completely unexpectedly another search is held in the woods around the pyramid of Austerlitz for the missing Amersfoorter Hanno van Mil. About sixty people, some with a metal detector, search for a trace for hours. It is striking that the search is after eight years of silence and exactly one month before the AD podcast Open/Eind appears this weekend, about the disappearance of Hanno van Mil. Chance?