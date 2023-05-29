RIGHT ON THE final stretch of the electoral contest to renew the government of the State of Mexico, one of the main collaborators of Alfredo del Mazo Maza You are in a serious conflict of interest.

This is your Secretary of Government, Louis Philippe Bridgewho received a juicy contract for the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) from the National Customs Agency (ANAM).

The Agency was in charge of Horace Duarte Olivaresthe operator of the campaign of the Morena candidate, Delfina Gomezand who would be the real governor behind the former Secretary of Public Education.

Through the Trust to Manage the Consideration of Article 16 of the Customs Law (FACLA), or rather, the “Customs Trust”, assigned LTP Global Software the mega-contract in question.

The contract is for 495 million pesos at AIFA, for the installation of a sophisticated X-ray inspection system for luggage and people.

In the context of the Edomex election, this nod to the contract seemed to be very well received by the governor, Alfredo del Mazo Mazawho in this final stretch of the electoral campaign has already put his hands in.

The purchase of the equipment was made through the General Directorate of Customs Modernization, Equipment and Infrastructure of the National Customs Agency of Mexico.

It was through a direct award, which was validated by Duarte, the current campaign coordinator for Delfina Gómez, candidate for governor of the State of Mexico for Morena.

IN THE GROUP Monterey dropped like a bomb the decision to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to “expropriate” their private airport. And what is worse: that now it is operated by the Secretary of National Defense, of Luis Crescencio Sandoval. The concession for the Aeropuerto del Norte was granted in August 1993 to Sociedad Cooperativa de Consumo de Servicios Aéreos Aeropuerto del Norte, which led Ricardo Gonzalez Sada, for 20 years. In 2016 the title was modified to 30 years, that is, they were given ten more years, after the concessionaire company proved that it had made investments that could not be amortized by the government in the 20 years originally granted. But AMLO ignored everything. So soon groups like Femsa that he still presides over Jose Antonio Fernandez CarbajalAlpha who commands Armando Garza SadaCemex that leads Rogelio ZambranoCYDSA of Tomas Gonzalez Sadavitro of Federico SadaXigniux de Eugenio Garza Herrerafeat of Enrique Zambranofrieze of Eduardo Junco GarzaSteel Sergio Gutierrez Mugerza and the Reform Group of Alexander Juncoamong several others, will have to deal with the “greens.”

A RACE FOR The one who controls the debt of Mexarred is the one issued by the international funds Doubleline Capital, BTG Pactual, Invesco, Prudential and MailFirst Sicav Luxembourg, with the Monterrey financier david martinez. The latter, via his Fintech Advisory fund, already has a little more than 40% of the 300 million dollar bond of the investment promotion company. In the middle, it is known about the aggressive bets of this seasoned businessman specialized in buying bankrupt companies. For now, Mexarrend, who directs Alejandro Monzo hired the Los Angeles law firm Houlihan, who has been here Jorge Villen, to design a business plan. Blink Asesores Financieros, of Javier Najerto.

WHERE ALSO THE things have moved is the arbitration between the EXI Energy and Infrastructure Fund, which leads Mario Gabriel Budeboand Pattern Energy, which commands michael garland. He told her that they accuse each other of breaching the contracts for the construction and operation of the Tuli-Helios solar plants in Zacatecas. EXI financed them and Pattern built them and they have not been able to go into operation. The lawsuit amounts to one hundred million dollars. There has just been a change of referees. Guillermo Diaz de Rivera and Elena Gutierrez they left and they entered Gerardo Lozano and Victor Ruiz. The panel complements it Fernando del Castillo. In the background is represented by the office of Alonso Rivera Gaxiola and the operator the signature of louis cervantes.

I TALKED ABOUT the complaints of about ten families who gave their respective properties to administration to operate them as Mission Hotels and that now the president of the company, Roberto Zapata, does not return them. Of the most active point to Vicente yannini of Mission Grand San Cristobal, Patricia Servin of the Mission Center Pátzcuaro, Mauricio Benevides of the Mission Express Monterrey and Apodaca, Roberto Trad Aboumrad of Mission Cuernavaca, Ernest Guraieb of the Angelópolis Puebla Mission, Roxana Torres of the Veracruz Mission and July Denegre Vaught Charruf of the Hotel Panamerica Merida. In the latter, the fight is even with the city council that refuses to close it, despite operating irregularly and against judicial decisions.

THE HOTEL MAN DANIEL Araf Hop draws attention for his style of doing business. Through Amaneceres del Pacífico and Atardeceres del Pacífico, he offered duplicate guarantees to Crédito Real and BBVA, in addition to trying to defraud by selling real estate that he was not the legitimate owner of. One has to do with lots in Tulum, which despite being declared under administrative protection for environmental reasons and having been expropriated by the government, were encumbered by Araf with duplicity of pages. He tried to ship third parties with his brother’s apartments in Bosques de las Lomas Mosesbut he did not obtain approval from his own family, since he would have presented them with falsified appraisals according to which the value of each property was five million dollars, when it did not exceed 20 million pesos.

It may interest you: