Only 7th in Baku

The final qualifying sessions of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the wheel of the Mercedes they did not prove particularly positive for Lewis Hamiltonoutside the top-5 and with the chances of emulating the victory achieved in 2018 that appear distant today. The future Ferrari driver in fact finished at 7th place behind Max Verstappen, who was also not at all satisfied with the outcome on the Baku street circuit.

Friday Illusion

A result that does not reflect the good feelings experienced by Hamilton on Friday, with the #44 appearing rather competitive during two free practice sessions which were instead complex for his teammate George Russell, forced to replace the power unit after some problems encountered at the end of FP1.

First two rows as a goal

These are Hamilton’s words at the end of the fight for pole position, with far from positive results: “Qualifying was disappointingbecause yesterday we had a good day and I thought that we could have fought for the first two rows – admitted the seven-time world champion – Unfortunately, I struggled to get the tyres to work and that’s the problem. We will analyse the reasons for this as a team and hopefully we can make improvements in the future. The goal is to make progress tomorrow and I am confident we can do that. It’s not always easy to make progress here, but we have a slightly different tyre strategy to the others which could help us. We will also have to be careful with the tyres, because it’s easy to suffer with the rears. If we can do that, hopefully we will have a better day than today.”