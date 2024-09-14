Although Star Fox is one of the most beloved series by Nintendo fans, the adventures of Fox and the rest of his team have remained away from the spotlight for a long time. However, One of the original team members of the series has provided an encouraging perspective.

Recently, Takaya Imamura, art director of the first Star Fox installments, was interviewed during the last edition of Gamescom, where he pointed out that it is only a matter of time before the series returns, whether it’s with a new game or even a movie. This is what he had to say about it:

“This is just my personal opinion, but I think that of those two games [F-Zero y Star Fox]Miyamoto has the strongest feelings about Star Fox. So I think we’ll see another game, movie, or some kind of new development with the IP at some point, but I don’t know when or what. I’ve already spoken to Miyamoto and told him that if there’s going to be a movie, please give me a call because I want to be a part of that.”

While Imamura’s comments sound positive, it is important to mention that the artist no longer has a direct relationship with this series, so we don’t know for sure what’s in store for Star Fox. In related topics, here you can check out our gameplay of Star Fox: Assault. Similarly, a new game in the series is already in development.

Author’s Note:

Of all the Star Fox games, I have only come to consider one bad, and that is Command on the DS. Outside of that title, the series has had some great titles, and I’d love to see Fox and his team return, either on the Switch or Nintendo’s next console.

Via: The Gamer