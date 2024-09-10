The Elder Scrolls: Castles It’s officially available on mobile devices as of today, September 10, 2024. Bethesda has released the launch trailer for the video game that is a spiritual sequel to Fallout Shelter.

In The Elder Scrolls: Castles we have to manage our kingdom and a real day is equivalent to an internal year within the game. The work is available on iOS and Android via Google Play.

Furthermore, who did the pre-registration has the chance to claim some free rewards. These include 100 gems (an in-game currency), a ten-minute experience boost, a “Legendary” pack, three decorative banners, and Ulfric Stormcloak, the Skyrim character Jarl of Windhelm. But be careful, because you need to reach level 25 by October 10 to get these gifts.