It’s been nine months, but the wound of Abu Dhabi it hasn’t healed yet for Lewis Hamilton. Perhaps, he will never heal: for the champions of the sport, winning is an obsession and defeat is never an option. Especially if this defeat means losing a World Cup. Imagine if it arrives the way it arrived on the Yas Marina track, that is after an irregular decision by Michael Masithen kicked out of the FIA ​​from the role of F1 race director.

The seven-time world champion recalled what went through his mind in the final laps of the 2021 World Cup: “When I saw how things were developing, my worst fears got their way. I thought: ‘They can’t screw me, there’s no way. It will never happen, they can’t fool me‘“, He said in a long interview to Vanity Fair. “I don’t know if I can express exactly how I felt in words. I remember sitting there, incredulous. I realized that I have to unfasten the seat belts, get out of the car, but I had no more strength. It was one of the hardest times in a long time“.

After the events of Yas Marina, Hamilton awaited the developments of the FIA ​​investigation. Investigation that formally proved him right (the Federation admitted Masi’s mistake), but the title remained in the hands of Max Verstappen. And frankly it would have been even more sensational a turn around such. Hamilton knew that the eighth World Championship would not come under these circumstances, and that’s why he thought about it withdraw even without waiting for the conclusion of the federal investigation: “I knew what had happened. I knew what decisions had been made and why. I knew something was wrong. Certainly after that race I considered whether or not to continue my career in Formula 1“.