Cooking & EatingWe all love to have a late night snack every now and then. Some people argue that it is not good to eat something very late, because it would make you fat faster. Is that claim correct? Experts provide the answer.

According to the Nutrition Center it is currently unclear whether you gain weight faster from eating after eight o’clock in the evening. ‘Some studies show that eating late in the evening and at night is associated with obesity. At the moment, too few controlled studies have been conducted to draw conclusions whether you gain weight earlier from food you eat in the evening than from food you eat during the day’, can be read on the website of the Nutrition Center.

Nutrition scientist Guido Camps agrees. “It is claimed that your body is in a kind of rest position at night and that everything you eat shortly before that is stored as fat and that it is burned otherwise. There are thoughts about it, but often some steps are skipped.”

The fact that you eat at such a time does not mean that it is immediately available for the recording, according to Camps. "Your dinner also takes a few hours to digest, so that would mean dinner is bad too."

“You can also say that the night is intended for recovery,” said the nutritionist. “Bodybuilders, for example, eat proteins just before going to sleep, so that they can recover nicely during the night. In short, it’s just not going to be the solution for your life.”

The quality of deep sleep



So you want your food to be gone from your stomach the moment you fall into your deep sleep Samefko Ludidi, intermittent fasting expert According to health expert Samefko Ludidi (who works at Maastricht University and author of books on intermittent fasting), it is especially important to look at your own lifestyle and rhythm. “Someone who gets up at five o’clock in the morning usually goes to bed earlier than someone who only gets up at ten o’clock. That also affects when you take your first and last meal.”

“It’s not so much about what time you eat, it’s about how long before you go to sleep you eat your last meal,” said Ludidi, known as Dr. ludidi. “If you eat right before you go to sleep, a lot of blood still goes to your gastrointestinal tract before the food is digested. This can affect the quality of sleep. Normally you get into your deep sleep two hours after you go to bed, which often works better if you don’t eat right before you go to sleep.”

It takes about four hours for your food to disappear from your stomach. “So you want your food to be gone from your stomach by the time you fall into deep sleep. If you have your last meal two to three hours before going to bed, you can be sure that the quality of that deep sleep is better. So try to stick to that rule of thumb”, tips Ludidi. So if you go to bed at 10 p.m., you will be in your deep sleep at midnight. “That means you should have had your last meal four hours before that, so seven or eight o’clock in the evening.”

Few people choose a salad as a snack in the evening

According to Camps, what is striking are the choices people make when they go out for dinner after dinner. “There are few people who eat a nice salad. They often choose the most unhealthy snacks, so I understand that if you want to lose weight or watch your weight, that part is already useful to pay attention to. So it’s more about what you eat than when you eat it.”

Ludidi also notices this behaviour. “It is a kind of compensatory behaviour. We don’t take good care of ourselves during the day, live in a hurry and skip meals. At the end of the day we still feel the need to get that energy and then we start eating the wrong things. That’s because you don’t get enough high-quality nutrients during the day.”





