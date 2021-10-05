His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, received at Al Nakhil Palace today Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

His Highness was briefed on the developments of the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants project and the achievements that have been achieved during the past period, the latest of which is linking the second station in Barakah to the main electricity network and the production of environmentally friendly electricity from this station, which is preparing for a phase of tests before commercial operation in the coming months to join the first station in Providing abundant amounts of carbon-free electric energy to support economic and social growth, enhance international standing and support its efforts to confront the phenomenon of climate change.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride in the Emirati competencies working in this vital strategic project, praising their perseverance and high professionalism that enabled them to lead multi-cultural work teams and achieve these achievements in this record time.

His Highness said: “Within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to consolidate the position of the UAE at the global level in various fields, most notably the energy sector, the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants project comes to confirm the leadership’s long-term vision to provide economic prosperity, social welfare and a sustainable future for future generations.”

His Highness pointed out that the commercial operation of the first Barakah stations and the readiness of the second stations to join it, provide the world with a role model in the completion of mega projects according to this schedule, and in accordance with the highest international standards of safety, quality and transparency.

His Highness praised the work teams at Barakah stations, which made great efforts to ensure the continuation of work on this exceptional project, despite the challenge facing the world represented by the spread of the new Corona virus.

His Highness stressed that the UAE is moving forward, in accordance with the directives of its wise leadership, in its comprehensive development path, to present the world with a unique development model.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a limited-issue commemorative coin from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, in celebration of the commercial operation of the first Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which began on April 6, 2021.





