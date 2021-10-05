In the event of postponement, the offense risks being prescribed on October 16: there would be no more time for the sentence to be delivered

Genoa – Thursday 7 October The sentence of the Supreme Court is awaited for the death of Martina Rossi, who fell from the sixth floor of the Hotel Sant’Ana in Palma de Mallorca on August 3, 2011, while on vacation with her friends.

Accused, for the crime of attempted sexual violence, Luca Vanneschi and Alessandro Albertoni, sentenced on appeal to three years in prison. According to the prosecution, Martina fell from the balcony in an attempt to escape an attempted rape by the two young accused.

The Supreme Court hearing is the last act of a 10-year judicial process. The crime of attempted sexual violence will be prescribed on October 16. In the event of a further postponement (after those of July 22 and August 26), therefore, Italian justice will no longer be able to establish the truth about Martina Rossi’s death.

Bruno Rossi and Franca Murialdo, Martina’s parents, who have been fighting for years to obtain truth and justice for their only daughter, call together the people who in recent years have worked to demand justice both by demonstrating in front of courts and on social media: ” Thanks to them we have never felt alone ”, says Bruno Rossi.