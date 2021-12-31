Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the New Year, asking God Almighty to make it a year of good, progress and prosperity for the Emirates and its people, and to continue the achievements, successes, excellence and leadership. His Highness expressed his wishes for security, peace and stability for all countries of the world.

His Highness said, in a tweet on His Highness’s account on Twitter: “We congratulate you on the advent of the New Year 2022. We ask God Almighty to make it a year of good, progress and prosperity for the Emirates and its people, and to continue the achievements, successes, excellence and leadership of our dear country. Our wishes are that security, peace and stability prevail in all The countries and peoples of the world, happy new year.