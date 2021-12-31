Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received yesterday Dr. Moeen Abdul Malik, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness and the Yemeni Prime Minister discussed brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two brotherly countries, in addition to developments in the situation, especially humanitarian and developments on the Yemeni arena.

His Highness and Dr. Moeen Abdul Malik also exchanged views on a number of issues and developments of common interest between the two sides.

Mansour bin Zayed during the meeting, and in the photo, Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed, during the meeting, the UAE’s keenness to continue its support and support for the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people and contribute to the consolidation of Yemen’s security and stability, reiterating the state’s commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their aspirations for development and security. And peace.

The Yemeni prime minister praised the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates and its fraternal support for Yemen and its people at various development and humanitarian levels, praising the state’s role in rehabilitating and establishing vital facilities and developing infrastructure in Yemen.

He also praised the efforts of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its pivotal role in supporting the Yemeni people at various levels.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli , the country’s ambassador to Yemen.