Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Football Association, followed the training of our national team at New York University Stadium, in preparation for the return match with its counterpart, the Yemeni national team, scheduled for next Tuesday, in the Al-Khobar region in Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency the President of the Federation was keen to speak with the players after the end of training, wishing them success in the next match, continuing the series of positive results, and strengthening their lead in the group.