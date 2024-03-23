A solid Red

Never seen such an effective Ferrari in a long time, so sincere in its behavior, so stable as to allow Sainz and Leclerc's drivers to push with a certain comfort. It brings to mind last year, when the SF-23 lost stability as soon as it came off the curbs and slipped on the asphalt, ruining the tires. But now the car doesn't workso much so that the drivers can dare something more and it was seen with driving at the limit Sainzhero of Melbourne qualifying with a second half that was miraculousconsidering that two weeks ago he had been operated on for appendicitis. And Leclerc? Fifth for a gamble, or rather the attempt to experiment with a different set-up to look for a coup. Things he does. It went badly for him, but the mere fact that he tried demonstrates the trust that Ferrari finally gives him. And it is a good indication for the race as Charles is thinking about victory and can do so, while Sainz is the first to recognize that he is not in perfect condition to last 58 laps without signs of pain.

Between Sainz and Hamilton…

But in the meantime Sainz has put Leclerc behind himthen centering his real goal of the season: that of highlighting, in the eyes of Ferrari managers, the mistake of having put him on foot to sign Hamilton. Who, moreover, is doing his best to insinuate the same doubtas he even remained outside the top 10 and was again outclassed by teammate Russell.

Is Max beatable in Melbourne?

Between Carlos' prowess, Leclerc's cumbersome attempts and Hamilton's obvious difficulties, the one who always travels on the safe side is Verstappen, back in pole position with a lightning lap that erased the hesitations of Q1 and Q2. By now Max has accustomed us to the surprise of leaping into the lead when he needs it, even if for the race he doesn't have the certainties of a year ago, at least apparently, with Ferrari having a frightening pace and therefore he will try to push to understand what Red Bull's true limit is, so far unknown to everyone. It's obvious that a third victory for Red Bull would be a knockout blow in this world championship. Everyone needs a winning Ferrari right away: for morale, for the drivers who can't wait any longer, for the fans who have been shaking their heads disconsolately for too long. Melbourne is a great opportunity, you have to try.