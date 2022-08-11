His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met today with a biker to deliver orders in Dubai, who jumped from his bike immediately, when he saw the presence of two pieces of “concrete” in the middle of a road in the Al Quoz area, Which could have caused accidents to unattended oncoming vehicles, as he was able to remove them immediately.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed wrote through his official account on Twitter: “It is an honor to meet you Abdul Ghafour, a true example to follow.”

He had published on his page the video that documented the responsible humanitarian position of Abdul Ghafour, and attached it to the phrase: “A good deed in Dubai is commendable… Can anyone guide me to this man?”

The video witnessed a great interaction from Twitter users, until His Highness announced, about half an hour later, that the bike driver, Abdul Ghafour Abdul Hakim of Pakistani nationality, had been found.

And he wrote on his Twitter account: “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdel Ghafour. You are a unique man. We will meet soon.”

In a previous interview with “Emirates Today”, the delivery driver, Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, “27” from Pakistan, said that he is married and has a two-year-old son, and has lived in Dubai for three years, and he joined work as a “delivery driver” in the “Talabat” company, indicating While returning from delivering an order to a customer, while standing at a traffic light, he saw the presence of two concrete blocks on the road threatening the safety of oncoming vehicles not paying attention to them, so he quickly got off his bike and removed them from the road.

He added that he was very happy with the generous gesture of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, expressing his joy and gratitude to His Highness, and His Highness’s appreciation for what he has done.

He stressed that his life in Dubai instilled in him the love of the UAE and its people, and out of his feeling and fear for the lives of road users, he removed the danger quickly and without hesitation. He also thanked the management of the company in which he works, where she honored him for the initiative he took.