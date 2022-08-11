It is not uncommon for the success of a title to later lead other development houses to replicate certain schemes, and this was the case with Genshin Impact. A game that at first he remembered too much The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but that in reality with the Nintendo cousin had very little to do, if not for some mechanical specifications, and here in fact the title managed to create almost a real genre. From the idea of ​​him, together with that of many others, with a style that is in some ways more reminiscent Honkai Impact (also branded HoYoverse), arrives Tower of Fantasyfirst true competitor of the oriental gachawhich we have had the opportunity to deepen and which we want to discuss in this preview article.

A gacha… different

The question that arises is obviously the following: better or worse than Genshin Impact? Thankfully the answer lies somewhere in between, as Tower of Fantasy, coming to PC, mobile and iOS, simply is different. With graphic style and animations reminiscent of those of Genshin, players are catapulted into a futuristic world where humans have developed technology to the maximum, with players being able to collect a variety of weapons and items ready to revolutionize from time to time. turn their experience.

Unlike the classic Traveler, in this case the protagonists are fundamentalgiven that the main difference lies in the fact that (except for ultra rare weapons, on which we could not get our hands on), users always find themselves using the same character by changing their armamentary, being able to unlock skills and moveset clearly different. The experience is configured more as hack and slash and it is not based on reactions and elements like Genshin Impact, which certainly can best suit the tastes of the players. Not to be underestimated also the initial editor of the protagonist, a real godsend and a particularly well-multifaceted product ready to give players many different looks to deal with an alter ego ready to satisfy even their sight.

Departing from HoYoverse’s work (comparison necessary but not essential, since Tower of Fantasy in this test shone with its own light) we particularly appreciated the possibility of extricating between the scenarios (and less the latter). With a much less “magical” level designnot so much for the topics covered, as for the emotions it transmits, the game world is quite easy to explore thanks to a multitude of technological tools that speed up various mechanics, from jetpacks to skateboards.

The characters themselves are also a lot agilebetween double jumps And dodge in the air allowed by their instruments, and they have the opportunity to pour out all their potential in this sense during the fighting, thanks to a series of combinations that should not be underestimated.

The narrative sector is still to be explored, with interesting premises and quality cutscenes, this managed to capture us in various areas, and it will also be to see how the lore of the game world will be discovered over time, not having to deal with a myriad of characters (later playable) like the real competitor. We certainly liked the possibility of skipping too many dialogues, to go directly to the action in various contexts.

An interesting test

Tower of Fantasy managed to impress us in this test, without a shadow of a doubt, although some specific problems have unfortunately emerged. The build on which we put our hand was not in fact exactly stable and complete, including bugs (sometimes serious), slow loading and unjustified framerate drops, but it should be emphasized that this is not the final version and that the developer will certainly have way to improve everything by continuing to work on what looks like a Game as a Service.

Before being able to judge a work of this type, that between news and combat system have been able to surprise usand with the rest of his open world could put a patch on the not exactly exciting activities we encountered, we will obviously have to deal with the endgame and with all the activities that will unlock, including the PvP. The question of the shop and free-to-playwith such experiences that in fact may seem free even if they are not, ending up “forcing” players to spend real currency in the shop due to the gacha system necessary to obtain characters.

In any case, for the moment we can be satisfied with Tower of Fantasya game that unfortunately is not for now directed on consoles and does not support controllers, big point against which the creators will have to work, and which is faced with a fierce enemy to say the least that has managed to move the market. It will obviously be seen how everything will evolve over the next few months, and whether the continuous support from the authors will be able to make the work equal, or even better, than the ruthless competition.