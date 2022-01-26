His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the seventh session of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, in cooperation with the Project Management Institute: “PMI” and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. and DP World, at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We opened the seventh session of the Dubai International Forum for Project Management, and honored the organizing partners in (Expo 2020 Dubai). The forum, which attracts 1,500 international participants, represents a platform for exchanging ideas on management and ways to develop its curricula.. Dubai It will remain a global forum for decision makers and thought leaders to shape a better future for the region and the world.”

During the opening of the event, which in its current session attracts more than 1,500 international participants, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, accompanied by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, watched a short film on the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which shed light on the construction and development process. In the Emirate of Dubai, and how it became one of the most important financial and business centers, in addition to the development stages of the Forum in its previous sessions.

A female entrepreneur in the field of technology, former advisor to former US President George W. Bush, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, gave the keynote speech of the forum, during the opening, which was attended by a number of heads of government agencies and departments and private sector institutions, as well as a wide selection of global experts specialized in the field of project management. The main speaker of the forum praised the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE during the past 50 years, noting that “some things beyond imagination happen in the world, and what seemed impossible has become a reality in the Emirates.”

Malmgren touched on the cities of the future, which are witnessing rapid change in line with the transformations of the global economy, and how to finance and develop infrastructure, and said that the world has become rapidly developing, and in an unprecedented manner, noting that the amount of knowledge was doubling once every century in 1900, then the pace accelerated in 1945, and it doubled every 25 years, and by the eighties, it started doubling every 12 months, and in 2020 IBM confirmed that the amount of knowledge doubles every 12 hours, stressing that the rapid change in knowledge and information may not sometimes enable societies to adapt to Change.

The spokeswoman stressed that humans do not accept new innovations easily, so innovation must be combined with the creation of knowledge economies, as the multiplication of knowledge and information contributed to finding new ways to process a lot of information at one time, and gave an example that following up on the implementation of new projects and infrastructure, is done through reality. The virtual technician is remote, allowing the engineer to roam the project as if he were inside.

Malmgren reviewed the expected change in financing large infrastructure and mega projects, and said: “We are witnessing the launch of sovereign digital money and private cryptocurrencies, and in the world of (Blockchain) and digital money, assets will be fragmented and tokenized.”

She added, “In the new digital world, countries no longer automatically control the regulatory environment, and any country that advances in this digital space and provides a clear framework will attract talent and capital,” noting that it was not clear who would be the digital regulator for this new world, and that the race It is continuing to see who will have the vision and imagination to own this strong regulatory role that the entire digital world needs, stressing that the UAE, thanks to its technological infrastructure, is strongly qualified to engage in this creative process.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by Al Tayer, honored the organizing partners of the forum, which are: Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and DP World. He also honored ENOC Group, the strategic sponsor of the forum, Qatar Insurance Company, and Al Naboodah Group. , RTC, Parsons, Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company, United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company, Planisware and Sine Technic, His Highness also honored Dr. Biba Malmgren, keynote speaker for the forum.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the headquarters of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, where His Highness stopped at the platform of the artist Abdullah Lutfi, an Emirati artist of determination, and watched his artworks, including a painting that includes a group of Dubai landmarks. , with a picture of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness also stopped at a large mural, which includes facts and figures about the march of the Dubai International Project Management Forum in its previous six sessions, which reached 26 days, attended by 11,000 people, from 45 countries, and 370 speakers spoke at the forum, who delivered 30 keynote speeches, and 26 Discussion sessions, 126 simultaneous sessions, 10 workshops, 33 specialized training courses, and 12 closed sessions. The forum also witnessed the organization of 17 technical visits and 16 case studies. The mural includes images of 24 iconic projects in Dubai, distributed over four axes: Projects Transportation and transportation, tourism and marketing projects, real estate projects, and entertainment projects.

On the topics that the Dubai International Project Management Forum will address in its seventh session, Al Tayer said: “The forum will discuss a number of vital and important topics, including: future leadership, managing the sustainable digital economy, artificial intelligence, design thinking, flexible project management, and future trends in project management. It discusses value and benefits management, as well as flexible transformation, digital management, blockchain technology in project management: (Blockchain), sustainability in mobility projects, hybrid project management, in addition to risk and crisis management, cybersecurity and big data.

He added: “Project management is one of the effective tools in managing and regulating operations in public and private sector institutions. The rapid technological changes have contributed to changing the rules of project management, business, and the economy. The forum shows how to implement smart, sustainable and innovative practices in project management to ensure the best results are achieved.” He stressed that the forum succeeded in establishing its position as a global platform, through which best practices and innovative solutions in the field of project management are presented, in addition to the presence of organizing partners and global speakers, who have long knowledge and experience in the field of project management.

Sessions and speakers

The seventh session of the forum includes six advanced sessions and more than 30 sessions, including four keynotes, four simultaneous sessions, three panel discussions, and one panel discussion. More than 40 speakers will participate in the forum, discussing a number of diverse themes, including: «Project management in Knowledge Economy”, “Project Benefit Management”, “Data Science in Project Management”, “Artificial Intelligence”, “Future Project Management Offices”, and “Dynamic Human-Focused Transformation”. The forum hosts local and international speakers, representing many economic and commercial sectors.



