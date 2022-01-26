The announcement of the departure of liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer gives Joe Biden a vacancy that he has promised to fill by appointing the first black woman as a justice on the high court. In the United States, it is common for a judge’s retirement to be announced during the term of an ideologically sympathetic president to ensure that his successor does not change the balance of the court.

Stephen Breyer, one of nine justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire at the end of the judicial year, which ends in late June or early July. Breyer’s withdrawal gives President Joe Biden a vacancy for a liberal on the high court, where conservatives currently hold a majority.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she had no additional information about Breyer’s departure or his plans.

“It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court justice to see if, when and how they decide to retire, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share from the White House,” Psaki said on Twitter.

The news comes as a relief to liberal groups like Demand Justice, which have been awaiting Breyer’s retirement for the past year, worried about confirmation problems if Republicans return to the Senate.

Last year, members of that same group displayed a banner in front of the highest court building that read: “Breyer Jubilate. It’s time for a black woman to come to the Supreme Court.”

Breyer’s departure, scheduled for the summer, would not change the conservative edge on the court because his replacement will be nominated by Biden and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate in which Democrats hold a majority.

“The Biden nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Stephen Breyer’s career

A native of San Francisco, Breyer began a stellar academic career at Stanford, graduating with top honors. He attended Oxford, where he received first-class awards in philosophy, politics, and economics. Later he attended Harvard Law School, where he worked at the Law Review and was also received with various honors on the day of his graduation ceremony.

At 83, he is the oldest member of the Supreme Court and has held his position since 1994, when he was named by President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) as one of the court’s leading progressive voices.

FILE – Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton, sits with his fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington on Nov. 30, 2018. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP

He has always defended that the Constitution “must be interpreted within the context of each era”, an idea that at times brought him into conflict with more conservative judges.

“It’s an important argument if you believe, as I do, that the main function of an opinion is to explain to the public of readers why the court has reached that decision,” Breyer once said.

“It’s not about proving you’re right. You can’t prove you’re right; there’s no such proof.”

His support for the right to abortion was one of his best-known contributions, when in 2016 he wrote the ruling that overturned a Texas law that had been the main reason for allowing the closure of half of the abortion clinics in that state.

A year earlier, in 2015, he took a differential position and distanced himself from the majority of members of the Supreme Court. In a separate note, he assured that the death penalty had become “an arbitrary sentence in the United States” and considered that sentence as something “unconstitutional.”

Who will fill Breyer’s position?

Biden, since coming to power, has always focused on occupying federal judicial nominations with groups of judges where diversity is the main characteristic.

And although the White House has not yet made a decision on a candidate, an announcement is still expected to take at least a few weeks.

File photo dated Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of Ketanji Brown Jackson. © Tom Williams/AP

What is known are the recent proposals by the US president to nominate more black women for the post, since since his election campaign in 2020, Biden promised that, if he had the opportunity, he would nominate an African-American woman for the next judicial instance.

Among the names circulating as possible candidates are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger; US Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson; prominent civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill and US District Judge Michelle Childs, whom Biden has nominated to be an appeals court judge.

With Reuters, AP and local media