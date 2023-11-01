His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that Brother Dr. Hamad Sheikh Al Shaibani is one of the loyal men of Dubai and has given a lot during his work period. As Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai…we thank him for his efforts in developing the department’s services and we wish him success.