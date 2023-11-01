They continue to surface new details about the future of the horror series Resident Evil. Now that the remake of the fourth chapter has been embellished with the long-awaited Separate Ways DLC, fans can’t wait to discover something more about the ninth chapter of the saga.

According to what reported by Gamingbolt, an insider would have recovered various information on the infamous Resident Evil 9which looks like it could be a revolutionary title for the series.

The insider first reported that the budget for the production of this title will be the highest ever allocated for a game in the series and that Capcom hopes that this Resident Evil can become a milestone for the genre (perhaps thanks to the competition from the brilliant Alan Wake 2?).

The insider reiterated that Capcom has been working on the title since 2018 and that, according to the current roadmap, it will not see the light before 2025. Such a long time would in fact have been necessary to create a game that will combine multiple narrative cycles and will become a new point of reference for the saga.

Could the “second youth” of Capcom’s horror series really culminate with this ninth chapter? The official announcement It still seems to be a long way off, but users are already eager to find out more.