In the 28-second video posted on social media, Hamas said that “if the Israeli aggression continues, the fate of the prisoners will remain unknown.”

Hamas pointed out that the detainees in Gaza are being killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Strip, and explained that “every day that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu continues in power could mean a new coffin.”

She concluded the video, which was in three languages: Arabic, Hebrew and English, by addressing the Israeli people and saying, “The decision is yours.”

Hamas released a video of a number of its detainees who were killed during a liberation operation carried out by the Israeli army, while Israel claimed that they were killed by Hamas.

Last Monday, Hamas said that since June, the movement has issued new instructions to guards of its detainees on how to deal with them if Israeli forces approach their detention sites in Gaza.

The spokesman for the movement’s military wing, Abu Obeida, did not provide details about these instructions, and said that the movement holds Israel responsible for the deaths of the detainees.

He stated that “Netanyahu and the occupation army alone bear full responsibility for the deaths of the prisoners, after they deliberately obstructed any prisoner exchange deal for narrow interests, in addition to deliberately killing dozens of them through direct aerial bombardment.”