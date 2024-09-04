Political scientist Blokhin: Ukrainian government reshuffles linked to corruption

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, lecturer at the Russian Society “Knowledge”, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin assessed the large-scale reshuffles in the Ukrainian government, which, as the media reports, involve the replacement of more than half of the cabinet members. In a conversation with “Lenta.ru”, Blokhin explained that the wave of resignations is connected with corruption in the country.

“The West has invested fully in Ukraine, but Kyiv is not achieving its goals, including due to large-scale corruption. Ukraine has become a “black hole” into which Western investments disappear,” Blokhin noted.

The West’s task of turning Ukraine into an effective tool for containing Russia has been complicated by corruption. Apparently, [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky is on the path to eliminating these Western claims Konstantin BlokhinLeading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, lecturer at the Russian Knowledge Society, political scientist

On September 4, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had resigned. It is reported that someone from the office of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky may be appointed as the new Foreign Minister. He may also be replaced by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha or the current Deputy Head of the President’s Office Mykola Tochytsky.

In addition, Kiev announced that 50 percent of the Cabinet of Ministers would resign. Thus, the heads of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the Ministry of Natural Resources of Ukraine also submitted resignation statements.

The day before, sources in Zelensky’s team said that Kuleba was planned to be fired. The diplomat’s position could be taken by his first deputy Andriy Sybiha. Journalists said that other dismissals were also being prepared, but among them would not be Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who they want to keep in office.