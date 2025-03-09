03/09/2025



The official party of Canada elected Mark Carney as Sunday as the new leader of the formation and, therefore, future prime minister of the country replacing Justin Trudeau, at a time of strong tensions with the US president, Donald Trump.

Former director of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, 59, obtained 85.9% of the votes cast by the militants of the Liberal Party, announced Sachit Mehra, president of the formation.

