The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qasam Brigades, rejected on Friday Israeli accusations that the group held hostages in Gaza hospitals, ensuring that “They transferred a number of them (to medical centers) to receive treatment due to the severity of their health conditions” and announced the death of another captive.

According to a statement, one of the hostages – identified by name, surname and identification card number – received “intensive care” in a hospital and, after recovering, was transferred back to his place of captivity where, according to Al Qasam, He died as a result of “the panic attacks he suffered as a result of the repeated bombings around his place of detention.”

The Brigades add that they will publish material on this issue, without offering further details.

Besides, The political arm of the Islamist group accused Israel of “committing genocide” at the Al Shifa hospitalwhich Israeli troops recently stormed, after days of siege in which the hospital ran out of power and was forced to suspend virtually all its services.

Patients and internally displaced persons at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Hamas’ announcement comes 48 hours after Israel announced the discovery of the bodies of two hostages near the Al Shifa hospital, a 19-year-old soldier and a 65-year-old woman, both kidnapped on October 7, along with more of 240 people.

Israeli forces continue their military operations that they describe as “precise and selective” in Al Shifa, the largest hospital in the Strip.

According to Israel, Hamas hides what would be its main military center in the enclave in the same medical facility and surroundings, something that the Islamist group also denies..

Two tankers per day

The cabinet for the management of the War in Israel today approved the entry through Egypt of two daily tanker trucks with diesel to cover the needs of the United Nations to support water and sewage infrastructure, an official from the Cabinet informed Efe. Israeli government.

“The War Cabinet unanimously approved a joint recommendation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet (domestic intelligence service) to comply with the United States request and allow the entry of two diesel tankers per day for the UN needs to support water and sewage infrastructure,” the source said.

This action aims, among other things, to minimally support the water, sewage and sanitation systems, to prevent the outbreak of epidemics that could spread throughout the area.

The international community has been pressuring Israel for weeks to allow the entry of fuel into Gaza, also necessary for the generation of electricity and the operation of many other basic civil services, such as hospitals.

The source stressed that This measure “allows Israel to continue having the international space for maneuver necessary to eliminate Hamas”.

Furthermore, he explained that “the tankers will pass through the Rafah crossing, through the UN, towards the civilian population of the southern Gaza Strip, as long as they do not reach Hamas.”

The Israeli source told Efe today that “this action aims, among other things, to minimally support the water, sewage and sanitation systems, to prevent the outbreak of epidemics that could spread throughout the area, harming both the residents of the Strip as well as our forces, and even extend to Israel.

This announcement coincides with the publication of information by Egyptian media about the entry today of around 150,000 liters of fuel destined for hospitals, which entered through the Rafah border crossing, which connects the Strip with Egypt.

The Egyptian television networks Al Qahera News and Extra News, close to the Egyptian Government, stated that “About 150,000 liters of fuel entered from Rafah for hospitals in the Gaza Strip”.

This same Friday, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Peeperkorn, said that a mechanism for the entry of fuel into the Strip could begin to operate, which “must be continuous to guarantee the humanitarian operation”.

According to what he told the press through a video conference, the continuity of this system must be guaranteed so that “the desalination plants, the bakeries and the telecommunications work again”, although he could not give details of the regularity of the supply or whether Israel will put conditions on the use of the fuel.

Also today, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip warned that The increase in displaced people in the limited shelters has led to the spread of numerous diseases due to overcrowding and the limited capacity to provide services.

“Overcrowding is causing a significant spread of diseases, including acute respiratory illnesses and diarrhea, poses environmental and health problems and limits the Agency’s ability to provide services,” UNRWA reported in its report on the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE