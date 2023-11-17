Friday, November 17, 2023, 17:02



| Updated 5:10 p.m.

A bush fire broke out this Friday next to the urban area of ​​Orihuela. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at the back of an industrial warehouse next to the CV-95 at the exit of the city towards the district of Correntías. The extinction has forced a helicopter to be mobilized to extinguish the flames.

Two trucks and two other vans have traveled from the Orihuela Fire Station, as well as a road maintenance team from the Generalitat. While the Firefighters began their raids on foot, two Local Police patrols cut the CV-95 in both directions from the entrance to the urban area to the roundabout towards Bigastro and Correntías.

The flames have been spreading rapidly as the plot is abandoned and full of weeds. The fire has reached the very slab of the AVE, next to the train exit from the underground station. Just a concrete wall separated the fire from the cars for a few moments. From there the flames have continued their path, brushing against the rear of the Mazón Electrical Supplies warehouse until almost reaching the Molins highway, as well as along the shoulders of the CV-95.

To put out the flames it was necessary to use aerial means, specifically, a helicopter, which in several raids has been refilling water and cooling the spread points while other troops also did so with their hoses on the ground.

The fire has raised a large column of smoke that, moved by the east wind, has carried the smell of burning to all the neighborhoods closest to the Oleza school. The sidewalks of streets such as Temístocles Almagro and José Ávila have been filled with dust and ash with each flight made by the helicopter, on whose first landing, a reinforcement team has been brought down.

Dozens of curious onlookers with their cell phones have come from both sides of the road closed to traffic to record the scene and the deployment of the Firefighters. Some even covered their faces with their T-shirts due to the dense smoke and ashes that floated in the air.

Upon the arrival of the helicopter, the National Police gave notice through the patrol car’s loudspeaker because a drone was flying over the area and they asked the pilot to cease his flight in case it could hinder the efforts of extinction and aerial resources.

The causes of the fire are being investigated and no hypothesis has been ruled out.