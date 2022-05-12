There TV series from Halo brought down one last taboo concerning the character of Master Chief with the eighth episode of the first season. Warning: spoilers about the show follow.

After taking off his helmet numerous times, Master Chief had sex in the eighth episode of the television series, confirming the deep distances between this representation of the character and the one that fans have come to know over the years.

Clearly the problem lies not in the fact that the protagonist of the franchise had a carnal relationship, but rather in the implications that this gesture seems to have for the purposes of the plot, given that the meeting was consummated with a probable spy and, uh, in front at the gaze of Cortana.

The feeling is that the writers of the show have made the Master Chief human, yes, but perhaps in the wrong way. In fact, if the character’s imperative has always been to save as many lives as possible, with this sentimental parenthesis even this trait could undergo a revaluation.

It is therefore no coincidence that several international newspapers have openly criticized the turning point of the series, which has not yet shone. Given the large investments, maybe Microsoft could have demanded something different from the showrunners.