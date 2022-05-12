NATO | On Thursday, Finland’s state leadership stood behind NATO’s application – What happens next?

Finland’s NATO application is ready for submission. HS goes through the next steps in the application process.

Thursday An important milestone in Finland’s NATO process came when the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) stated in a joint statement their support for Finland’s membership in NATO.

“Finland must apply for NATO membership as a matter of urgency. We hope that the national steps still needed to reach this solution will be taken swiftly in the coming days, ”the joint statement said.

In his own article, President Niinistö described Finland’s application to NATO as a “historical turning point”.

Read more: President Niinistö and Prime Minister Marin: Finland must apply for NATO “as a matter of urgency” – This is what they justify

The Minister of Defense, among others, also expressed his views in support of NATO membership on Thursday Antti Kaikkonen (Central), Minister for European Affairs and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd), Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Green), Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) and the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green).

Finland’s NATO application is ready for submission. What happens next in the NATO process?

On Friday In Sweden, the NATO process is taking a step forward when the government publishes its report on NATO membership.

Finland and Sweden have tried to submit their NATO applications at the same time.

On Saturday, the SDP is expected to announce its NATO position in Finland. After that, the NATO opinions of all parties are officially known.

Sunday is the date of the formal application decision.

According to HS data, the actual application decision will be made by the President and the Government on Sunday, May 15th. After the joint meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy (tp-utva) of the President and the Government to be held at that time, a press conference on the decision is to be held.

On Monday, Parliament is preparing to start a debate on the NATO decision. Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Central) told Yle in a broadcast on Thursday that the debate would begin in the Great Hall at 10 p.m.

More than two-thirds of MPs are already in favor of NATO membership.

The decision to apply for membership is on the shoulders of the state leadership, but before applying, it has been desired to receive parliamentary support. Finland will then notify NATO of its intention to join the military alliance.

Parliament will only make a final decision on accession once all 30 NATO member states have accepted Finland as a member.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that if Finland decides to apply to NATO, the country would be warmly welcomed.

The whole process is estimated to take about four months to a maximum of a year. According to some estimates, membership could take effect as early as the fall.

Swedish plans to apply for membership of NATO in the afternoon newspaper Expressen on Monday, after an extraordinary session of parliament.

In Sweden, sending a NATO application would not require a vote in the Swedish parliament, but the government may seek support for its decision from both the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Read more: The Swedish government may apply for support for a NATO application from a mysterious panel chaired by the king