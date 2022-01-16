Following discussions about cosmetic rewards and microtransactions of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has decided to take a series of steps back. From next Tuesday the register changes: cosmetic items will have a reduced price and there will be another set of changes as well.

Jerry Hook, head of design at 343i, wrote that he has been monitoring player feedback and that changes will be coming very soon. In addition to reduced prices, individual items for sale outside of bundles and increased quality and value of cosmetic bundles, “The experience in the store will vary from week to week.”

We? Ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we? Re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite? and it all starts next week. – jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

Until the end of the season the team will continue to improve and try different things, so as to make the multiplayer sector future-proof. Potentially, future changes could include the ability to earn Store Premium Currency for free. This was proposed in a response to the tweet following a comment that speculated that the 343i wouldn’t need to lower prices if there was a way to get currency for free: Hook replied that the studio it should do both.

The studio’s response to the debates and complaints arising from the controversial sales line of the Battle Pass and cosmetic items seems to have finally arrived, after the resurgence of fans had come to the point of temporarily closing the Halo subreddit following the numerous posts. of complaints and insults directed at the developers. All is well that ends well, isn’t it?

