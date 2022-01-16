Among the young stars of world motoring destined to leave a mark in the world of Formula 1 in the coming years, there is certainly the French talent Théo Pourchaire. The 18-year-old from Grasse has forged ahead in recent years, moving from the title won in the ADAC championship in Formula 4 in 2019 to fifth place in the 2021 Formula 2 standings, as a rookie and with two races won, including the ‘gem’ of the Monte-Carlo Feature Race. In between, in 2020, there was the second place in the Formula 3 championship, also disputed as a rookie. A series of ‘sensational’ results that had brought Pourchaire’s name even in contention for a seat in F1, at the wheel of Alfa Romeo.

After having walked without too many compliments Antonio Giovinazzi, however, the team principal from Hinwil Frederic Vasseur he chose to bet on the money – and the greater experience, at least in F2 – of the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. In any case, Pourchaire is part of that group of drivers in the ‘lap’ of the Swiss team and next year he will get behind the wheel of the new Alfa Formula 1 car to complete a few free practice sessions. Speaking on the official website of Formula 1, however, Vasseur explained the reasons why he preferred not to bet everything immediately on his young compatriot.

“He won in Munich – recognized the Alfa team principal – but we only have six days of testing before the start of the new season and that means it would have been, from my point of view, too risky. It was too much effort to take such a step now. It is much better to be focused on the championship in F2. Then we will see the future. He did a season [di debutto] in fantastic F2 – added Vasseur – but we must also keep in mind that 18 months ago he was in F4 [e] that the step between F4 and F3 was enormous. Theo will definitely do some PL1 sessions. We will do a few days of testing and try to prepare it for the future. But when you are in the F2 championship, the most important thing is to win that championship and not prepare for the future or anything like that. I will ask him to become champion in F2 ″.