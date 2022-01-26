There is no doubt that halo-infinite It is the most popular game of the entire franchise, and it seems that it was also the most successful. We say this because according to 343 Industries, The latest installment in the popular shooter franchise has already been played by 20 million players to date and counting.

The news was shared via the account of Twitter official of Halowhere the following message was posted:

“With over 20 million Spartans joining us to date, we’re excited to announce that Halo Infinite is already the biggest launch in Halo history. Thank you all for joining us on this next step of an incredible journey.”

With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we’re thrilled to announce that #HaloInfinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history! Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey. pic.twitter.com/d4EIsvWYVr — Halo (@Halo) January 25, 2022

Certainly the hype that there was for this game in the end it worked, and as a result, infinite has been enjoying a lot of players since its launch. Although it is true that there are not as many active users in the multiplayer section as in its first week, you will not have any problems finding games or anything like that. Like other games in the saga, infinite will continue to receive support for many years to come and things are just beginning for the players and for 343 Industries.

In case you haven’t given it a try yet, we recommend you take a look at our written review so you know why you shouldn’t skip this new title.

Publisher’s note: After the year of delay that this game had, the community began to worry and with good reason. In the end, all of us who cared were able to rest easy because, indeed, Infinite is an excellent title that manages to almost perfectly combine a sensational single-player campaign with a fun and frenetic multiplayer.

Via: Twitter