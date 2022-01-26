Globalization increases the interconnection between the different nations of the world in economic, political, social and technological terms. As a consequence, there are more and more athletes who represent countries that did not see them born, although in many cases they have seen them grow and develop until they reach professionalism. All logical and consistent with the global geopolitical reality, but it is still relevant that in the European Championship in the Netherlands there are 28 players born in Brazil, logically the nation most represented in the championship by country of origin.

Futsal has been a debate for almost two decades since Italy won the European Championship in 2003 and was runner-up in the world the following year with twelve nationalized Brazilians. Currently, at the 2022 Dutch event they have seven, the same as Azerbaijan, Spain’s rival today (20:30, Teledeporte) in the second match of group D and that can catapult the team led by Fede Vidal. A meeting that will have a great novelty: the return of the public (around a hundred children) that will gradually increase with the passing of the championship as the Netherlands partially lifts capacity restrictions at events.

The National Team, which has just defeated Bosnia 5-1, still cannot count on Adolfo Fernández, Barça power forward, who is waiting for the OK that will grant him two negative tests for coronavirus. “We have a solid block and the improvement is going to be noticed in each game,” says Mellado. On Saturday, in the last game of the first phase against Georgia (another team with six ‘canarinhos’), The presence of the skillful 28-year-old goalscorer born in Santa Coloma de Gramanet is already expected. “I have the utmost respect for the Brazilians who seek their space abroad, but these European teams formed on the basis of passports are outrageous. It does not contribute to the training of local players and delays the global development of the sport. The lack of characterization of the European is unfortunate,” says former Brazilian coach Fernando Ferretti.

After Azerbaijan and Georgia, on the way to Spain (which in the past has had some nationalized citizens such as Paulo Roberto, Daniel Ibañes, Alemao or Fernandao) Russia and Kazakhstan will probably appear, which have four nationalized Brazilians each. The most ‘global’ European Championship.